Fmr. UN Chief Accepts Role to Head Gov't Organization on Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has vowed to cooperate with China and other neighbors in Northeast Asia to establish a system to tackle problems linked to fine dust.After accepting President Moon Jae-in's offer to head a new government organization on the issue on Thursday, Ban held a press conference where he urged officials to engage in a battle against fine dust, which Seoul has designated as a "national disaster."[Sound bite: Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (Korean)]“First of all, it is most important to scientifically identify the source of the fine dust emission at home and abroad. Much of it has already been found but it needs scientific accuracy. Only based on that [scientific accuracy] can we present precise solutions and diverse policy options for action measures."Ban also urged the nation to come together in handling the issue in a nonpartisan, scientific and professional way.[Sound bite: Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (Korean)]“The public understands that a transnational organization cannot resolve the fine dust problem all at once. This takes all out participation by individual citizens, industries, politicians and the government. I would like to find an opportunity that all can take part in and to find solutions through a social consensus.”