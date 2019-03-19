Singer Jung Joon-young Arrested in Sex Video Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Singer Jung Joon-young has been arrested on charges of secretly filming and sharing sex videos with friends in a KakaoTalk chatroom.The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday issued a warrant for Jung, saying most of the charges against Jung have been proven and that he presents a risk of destroying evidence.Jung is accused of recording videos of his sexual encounters with about ten women and uploading them in a mobile chat room with other entertainers, including former Big Bang member Seungri.Reading a statement to the press before the court hearing, Jung admitted to all the charges.The court also issued an arrest warrant for a person with the surname Kim who allegedly shared the videos, but rejected warrant requests for two others involved in the snowballing scandal surrounding the Burning Sun nightclub.