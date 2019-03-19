Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Singer Jung Joon-young Arrested in Sex Video Scandal

Write: 2019-03-22 08:31:10Update: 2019-03-22 10:07:18

Singer Jung Joon-young Arrested in Sex Video Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Singer Jung Joon-young has been arrested on charges of secretly filming and sharing sex videos with friends in a KakaoTalk chatroom. 
 
The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday issued a warrant for Jung, saying most of the charges against Jung have been proven and that he presents a risk of destroying evidence. 

Jung is accused of recording videos of his sexual encounters with about ten women and uploading them in a mobile chat room with other entertainers, including former Big Bang member Seungri. 

Reading a statement to the press before the court hearing, Jung admitted to all the charges. 

The court also issued an arrest warrant for a person with the surname Kim who allegedly shared the videos, but rejected warrant requests for two others involved in the snowballing scandal surrounding the Burning Sun nightclub.
List

Editor's Pick