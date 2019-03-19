Kim Jong-un's Aide Heads to Vladivostok after Moscow Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior North Korean official left for Vladivostok after ending his five-day trip to Moscow amid speculations that the trip is part of preparations for a possible visit to Russia by the North's leader Kim Jong-un.Kim Chang-son, the official with the North's State Affairs Commission, was seen at Sheremetyevo International Airport in the Russian capital city at around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.A Russian flight carrying Kim took off at 4:10 p.m. and was expected to land in Vladivostok at 7:40 a.m. Sunday. Kim is likely to head home on Monday via an Air Koryo flight.The visit by Kim, known as leader Kim Jong-un's de facto chief of staff, raised speculation that Pyongyang could be making preparations for leader Kim's first trip to Russia since taking office.