S. Korea, US to Discuss Extension of Iran Sanctions Waiver

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will have discussions this week on the extension of a sanctions waiver granted to Korea for Iranian oil imports.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday that a delegation comprised of officials from the ministries of foreign affairs, finance, industry and oceans will meet with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Francis Fannon and others in Washington on Thursday.The ministry said the delegation will hold discussions with the U.S. to gain an extended exemption from U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil imports.Last November, the U.S. reimposed a set of sanctions on Iran but granted a six-month waiver to eight countries, including South Korea, allowing them to continue to purchase oil from Iran in sharply reduced volumes. The temporary exemption is expected to end on May third.