Pompeo: N. Korea Yet to Make 'Big Move' for Denuclearization

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reaffirmed the U.S. will continue sanctions on North Korea, saying the North has yet to make the "big move" toward its denuclearization.During a hearing at the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, Pompeo was asked whether the North's weapons of mass destruction capabilities have increased or decreased since the first summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June of 2018.Pompeo responded that Pyongyang's suspension of nuclear and missile tests since late 2017 is a "good thing" as it reduces capability, but that the North has not taken the "big step" towards denuclearization since negotiations began a year ago.However, the top diplomat said he's still hopeful that the U.S. can engage and negotiate with the North and get to the right outcome, noting Kim reaffirmed his commitment to denuclearization during the Hanoi summit.