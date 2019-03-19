Last Dolphin at Seoul Grand Park to be Handed Over to Jeju's Pacific Land

Photo : KBS News

"Taeji," the last remaining dolphin at Seoul Grand Park, will belong to a company in Jeju Island that performs dolphin shows from next month.However, the park will try to ensure that Taeji appears in as few shows as possible and will also raise public awareness on the creation of dolphin shelters.According to Seoul City on Saturday, the Seoul Grand Park Zoo will sign an agreement with Jeju-based firm Pacific Land and related civic groups around April tenth on this transfer of ownership.The zoo's director said the agreement will include the outcome of several rounds of discussions held so far on this issue.Taeji is a male bottlenose dolphin caught in Japan and brought to Seoul Grand Park in 2008. He lived with two other dolphins at the zoo for nine years until they were released to return to the wild in Jeju waters in 2017.Taeji was not released at this time because he is a different species and there were concerns that he may not acclimatize to the Korean seas and disturb the ecosystem as he was originally captured in Japan.