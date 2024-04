Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Cuba, which established diplomatic ties in February, have agreed to set up diplomatic missions in Seoul and Havana.Seoul’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that a government delegation led by Song Si-jin, director general for planning and management at the ministry, visited Cuba from Wednesday through Saturday and reached the agreement with Cuban officials.The ministry said the two sides agreed to establish permanent embassies in Seoul and Havana, respectively, and exchanged diplomatic letters to that effect.The ministry added that based on the agreement, it plans to continue discussions with Cuba to open a South Korean embassy in Havana as soon as possible.The government plans to set up a temporary office in Havana and dispatch officials who will prepare for the establishment of an embassy.