Moon to Depart for Summit with Trump in US

President Moon Jae-in is set to embark on a trip to the United States on Wednesday for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.According to the presidential office, Moon will begin his visit by meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton, followed by a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday morning.Moon will then hold one-on-one and extended summit meetings with Trump over lunch for about two hours. Moon will leave Washington Thursday evening and return home late Friday.Trump and Moon will meet for the first time since the breakdown of the second U.S.-North Korea summit in February. Wednesday's summit will mark the seventh meeting between the two leaders since Moon took office in May 2017.Kim Hyun-chong, deputy director of the National Security Office, said on Tuesday that the upcoming summit comes as there is a need for consultation between the two countries in order to quickly revive dialogue following the Hanoi summit.The deputy director said the leaders will have in-depth discussions on how to achieve denuclearization, adding a top-down approach should remain in place alongside sanctions on the North.