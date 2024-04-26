Yoon, Opposition Leader Set to Hold Their First Meeting Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to hold a tea meeting with main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung at 2 p.m. Monday at the presidential office.The high-profile meeting will be the first official meeting between the two since Yoon took office in May 2022. The talks are scheduled for one hour but could last beyond that.The two sides agreed to meet with no fixed agenda, although the DP initially proposed a set of issues for discussion, including a bill seeking special a counsel probe into controversies surrounding a military report on the death of Marine Chae Su-geun and a proposed initiative to provide 250-thousand won for every citizen to help improve people’s livelihoods.Given the limited time of the meeting, the DP chair is expected to focus on measures to restore people’s livelihoods and change the Yoon government’s stance on state affairs.The top office is expected to present topics directly affecting the public, such as medical reform.Yoon and Lee will each be accompanied by three aides in the meeting.