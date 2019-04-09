Moon Heads Home after Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is heading home after a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump to rekindle nuclear talks between the U.S. and North Korea.During talks at the White House on Thursday, Moon said he will seek a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un soon, while Trump asked Moon to inform him of the North's position as soon as possible through an inter-Korean summit or other forms of contact.A senior official at the presidential office said that the government will pursue an inter-Korean summit after Moon returns from his U.S. trip, adding nothing has been decided yet regarding the summit.Meanwhile, Trump said a third summit with the North Korean leader could happen, but that he would not rush it.Moon will arrive back home late Friday.