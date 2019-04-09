Kim Jong-un Re-elected as Chairman of State Affairs Commission

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been re-elected chairman of the State Affairs Commission, the country's highest decision-making body, during a key parliamentary meeting.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Friday that Kim was renamed chairman during the first session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly held on Thursday.During the session, President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly Kim Yong-nam, the North's nominal head of state, was replaced by Choe Ryong-hae, vice chairman of the State Affairs Commission.North Korea's top nuclear negotiator Kim Yong-chol and others involved in nuclear negotiations with the United States, including Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho and Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, were elected as members of the State Affairs Commission.The North's Premier Pak Pong-ju has also been replaced by Kim Jae-ryong, a senior member of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.There was no particular message aimed at the U.S. during the meeting other than that the North continues to persevere despite severe sanctions.