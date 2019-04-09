BTS on Track to Top Billboard 200 Chart Again with New Album

Photo : YONHAP News

BTS is expected to top the Billboard 200 album chart for the third time.According to Billboard on Monday, industry forecasters suggest the seven-member group’s new album, “Map of the Soul: Persona,” could earn between 200-thousand and 225-thousand equivalent album units in the U.S. by Thursday.The top ten list for the April 27-dated chart will be revealed on the Billboard Web site on Sunday.If the album comes in at number one it will be the third time BTS has topped the Billboard 200 chart, following “Love Yourself: Answer” and “Love Yourself: Tear,” both released last year. The two previous albums garnered sales equivalent to less than 200-thousand album units.The chart is produced based on traditional album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums. Ten downloaded songs or one-thousand-500 song streams is counted as one album purchase.