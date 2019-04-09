US Senate Adopts Resolution Urging Trilateral Cooperation on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Voice of America reported Tuesday that the United States Senate adopted a bipartisan resolution stressing the importance of trilateral cooperation between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan regarding North Korea.The resolution adopted during a Senate plenary meeting on Wednesday identified North Korea's continued violation of international law and human rights as a shared threat.It also said that it's important to draft and implement strategies to strengthen diplomatic and security cooperation among the three countries.According to Voice of America, the resolution also emphasized collaboration with other UN members, including those on the UN Security Council, to achieve complete and effective implementation of sanctions on North Korea.Democratic Senator Bob Menendez and Republican Senator Cory Gardner were among those who first introduced the resolution on March 12th.A resolution of the same content has also been introduced in the House of Representatives, awaiting a vote by the House Foreign Affairs Committee.