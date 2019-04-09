S. Korea Speculates N. Korea-Russia Summit Is Imminent

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry has speculated that efforts are under way to arrange a summit between North Korea and Russia.Ministry spokesman Kim In-cheol made the remark at a regular briefing on Tuesday when asked about Seoul’s knowledge of a possible Pyongyang-Moscow summit.Kim said First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with Russian officials during the recent South Korea-Russia strategic dialogue held in Moscow, adding that they extensively discussed major issues, including the Korean Peninsula affairs.Another ministry official said if the North Korea-Russia summit is held, the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula would be an agenda item, noting the importance of the resumption of nuclear negotiations between the North and the U.S.Earlier, Russian media outlets reported there is a high possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vladivostok on Wednesday next week.