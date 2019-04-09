Menu Content

Unification Ministry to Prepare for Proposed Inter-Korean Summit

Write: 2019-04-16 17:13:48Update: 2019-04-16 18:49:06

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Unification Ministry said Tuesday that it will consult closely with related agencies and prepare for a fourth inter-Korean summit as proposed by President Moon Jae-in.

A ministry official said the ministry will make the necessary preparations so that the summit may serve as a medium through which to implement agreements reached during previous summit meetings as well as move North Korea-U.S. negotiations forward.

The official did not specify what specific preparations will be carried out, however, or if they will include high level inter-Korean talks.

On Monday during a meeting with his top aides, President Moon said it is time to push for another inter-Korean summit.

He said Seoul will not be bound by where the meeting takes place or other formalities and will be accommodating to North Korea's circumstances.
