Son Heung-min Becomes Top Scoring Asian in Champions League History

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League scored two goals on Wednesday, helping his team advance to the semi-finals of the Champions League.In one of the most dramatic matches in Champions League history, Son scored twice in the space of three minutes early in the first half against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.Tottenham lost the game 3-4 in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, but in spite of the defeat, advanced on away goals after winning the first leg 1-0.With his brace against Manchester City, Son has now scored 12 career Champions League goals, becoming the top scoring Asian in Champions League history. The previous record was eleven held by former Uzbekistan striker Maksim Shatskikh.It has been another prolific season for Son as he has reached 20 goals in all competitions for Spurs this season.Tottenham will face Ajax in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal on April 30.