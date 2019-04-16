Justice Party Leader Submits Bill to Revise Labor Law in Accordance with ILO Conventions

Photo : YONHAP News

Minor Justice Party leader Lee Jeong-mi submitted a bill to revise South Korea's labor laws in accordance with international conventions.At a press briefing on Thursday, Lee said the bill includes abolishing a clause that bans wage payment for workers committed full-time to union activities, as well as hiring substitute workers during walkouts.The bill would leave the wage payment issue for labor unions and businesses to decide in future negotiations.Lee said labor negotiations should be diversified according to the industry, region and type of business, and that it would lead labor and business resolving conflict through dialogue.The revision comes as the European Union increased pressure on South Korea to ratify key conventions of the International Labor Organization that the country has deferred for nearly 30 years.The minor party leader also urged President Moon Jae-in to consider ratifying the conventions first, then revising the country's labor laws to avoid a potential trade dispute with the EU.