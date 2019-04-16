State Department: US Ready to Continue Talks with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. responded that it is ready to continue nuclear disarmament talks with North Korea after Pyongyang called on Washington to remove Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from the current nuclear negotiations.In a report carried by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency on Thursday, a senior Foreign Ministry official urged the U.S. to replace Pompeo with someone "who is more careful and mature in communicating with the North."The U.S. State Department said in a statement on Thursday that Washington is aware of the report and remains ready to engage the North in a constructive negotiation.Pompeo declined to address the issue when asked by reporters on Thursday.The two countries have made little progress since a second summit in February between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without a deal.