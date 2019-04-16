US Defense Chief: N. Korea Test Did not Involve Ballistic Missile

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan confirmed that North Korea conducted a weapons test on Wednesday, but said the weapon did not involve a ballistic missile.According to the Associated Press, Shanahan told reporters on Thursday that the weapons test didn't trigger any change in U.S. military operations.The report said the test didn't appear to be of a banned mid or long-range ballistic missile that could scuttle the ongoing nuclear negotiations.North Korean state media reported on Thursday that leader Kim Jong-un supervised the test-firing of a new tactical guided weapon on Wednesday.