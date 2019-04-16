DP Criticizes LKP's Political Offensive Against Constitutional Justice Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has criticized the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) for its political offensive against the appointments of two Constitutional Court justices on Friday.In response to the LKP's plan to stage a massive rally this weekend against the nominees, DP floor leader Hong Young-pyo blasted the main opposition for neglecting its parliamentary duties.Hong also accused the LKP of making groundless claims that Lee Mi-sun lacks qualifications, while attempting to sway public opinion by disseminating false information.DP spokesperson Lee Hae-sik also accused the LKP of trying to use the rally on Saturday to deflect the controversy surrounding its party leader, Hwang Kyo-ahn.Hwang is facing allegations that he tried to conceal the 2013 sexual violence scandal involving former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui when he was Justice Minister and suspicions that his son received preferential treatment when he was hired by the country's telecommunications service provider KT Corporation.