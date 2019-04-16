Politics $5.7 Mln in Global Aid for N. Korea Pledged This Year

World countries and international organizations have pledged over five-point-seven million dollars in humanitarian aid for North Korea so far this year.



This is according to data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.



By amount, Switzerland accounts for nearly half of the global total at over 49 percent, having pledged two-point-eight million dollars.



Sweden comes in second at 42-point-six percent followed by Germany at a distant third, accounting for six percent, and then Ireland at two percent.



Sweden has pledged over a million dollars and Switzerland 270-thousand dollars with the World Food Programme.



The UN office says 33 percent of the total aid will go towards food support and the rest will be used to improve water hygiene and in other restoration work.



Annual aid for North Korea continues to decline posting four-point-three million dollars in 2016 and three-point-three million last year.



The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs compiles related data based on information submitted by governments, NGOs, UN agencies and charity groups.