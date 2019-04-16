Kim Jong-un: Korean Peninsula Peace Depends on US' Future Attitude

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Thursday that peace and security on the Korean Peninsula will depend entirely on the U.S.'s future attitude during his first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The North's official Korean Central News Agency reported on Friday that during the summit held in Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok, Kim blamed Washington's "unilateral" attitude for the collapse of his February meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and the current stalemate in denuclearization negotiations.Kim reportedly said the situation on the Korean peninsula and the region is now at a standstill and has reached a critical point where it may return to its original state since the U.S. took a unilateral attitude in bad faith at the second summit. Kim added that his country will prepare for every possible situation.The KCNA said Kim also invited Putin to visit North Korea at a convenient time and that the Russian leader accepted the invitation.It added the two leaders had an in-depth discussion on ways for the two countries to promote strategic communication and tactical collaboration in the course of ensuring peace and security on the Korean peninsula and in the region.