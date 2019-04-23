Parliamentary Standoff Continues over Fast-Track Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The recent violent clashes between rival parties over disputed reform bills turned into a lull, but the parliamentary standoff continued over the weekend.The ruling Democratic Party and three minor parties are seeking to fast track bills aimed at revising election rules and establishing a new state anti-corruption investigator.However, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) is physically blocking rival lawmakers from entering committee chambers in order to prevent them from approving the plan.Tensions are high between the two sides after violent clashes last Thursday and Friday.Some lawmakers of the DP and three opposition parties are standing by at parliament in case they attempt to convene special judiciary and political reform committee sessions to vote to put the bills on the fast track. LKP lawmakers are also camping outside the committee chambers to block the attempt.