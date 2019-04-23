Over 400,000 Join Petition Calling for LKP's Dissolution

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 400-thousand people have signed an online petition calling for the dissolution of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) over alleged obstruction of legislative proceedings.The petition was posted on the presidential office's website on April 22 and has attracted over 400-thousand signatures as of Monday afternoon.As a rule, when a petition on the website exceeds 200-thousand signatures within 30 days of being posted, the presidential office must publicly address the contents of the petition.The person who posted the petition claimed that LKP lawmakers engage in outdoor protests too often and obstruct the government's legitimate legislative efforts.The poster urged the government to thoroughly investigate and document the party's wrongdoings and to file for its dissolution.Rival parties were involved in physical altercations last week as the LKP objected to the ruling and three minor parties' push to fast-track bills aimed at revising election rules and establishing a new state anti-corruption investigator.