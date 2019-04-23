Ruling Party Likely to Attempt to Fast-Track Reform Bills Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Tensions are running high in parliament as the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and three minor opposition parties could again attempt to fast-track a series of reform bills on Monday.DP Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo said on Sunday that it's undesirable that the parliamentary standoff continues, and a senior DP lawmaker envisaged that the four parties will likely fast-track the bills early this week.The four parties are expected to convene surprise meetings of two special committees on political and judiciary reform on Monday in order to vote on fast-tracking bills aimed at revising election rules and launching a new state anti-corruption investigator.However, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party plans to go all out to block the move, obstructing the four party lawmakers' entry into the committee chambers.