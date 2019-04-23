Bareummirae Party Proposes Submitting its Own Fast-track Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party made a proposal on Monday that may produce a breakthrough in the tense standoff between rival parties over fast-tracking disputed reform bills.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and three minor parties are seeking to fast-track a set of bills aimed at revising election rules and establishing a new state anti-corruption investigator.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has been protesting the fast-track procedure and is physically blocking rival lawmakers from entering committee chambers to approve the plan.Under the circumstances, Bareunmirae Party Floor Leader Kim Kwan-young said on Monday that his party would propose submitting its own bill aimed at creating an independent anti-corruption investigator.Kim proposed his party's bill be fast-tracked along with a bill that has already been submitted by the DP and the minor opposition parties.The ruling party responded positively to the idea and decided to discuss the matter in a meeting between DP Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo and Kim.LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won, however, voiced opposition to the proposal, arguing the whole process of fast-tracking the reform bills is illegitimate.