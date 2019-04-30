Prosecutor-General Says Fast-Track Bills Run Counter to Democratic Principles

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor-General Moon Moo-il has expressed concerns over judicial reform bills designated for the fast-track earlier this week, which seek to curb the powers of prosecutors and give more rights to the police.In a statement released Wednesday by the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, Moon said that as prosecutor-general, he couldn't help but feel concerned about the ongoing discussions on the country's criminal justice system at the National Assembly.He said the fast-tracked reform bills "run counter to the democratic principles of checks and balances."Moon said that he hopes the National Assembly will hold discussions based on democratic principles and make progress that will further protect the basic rights of the people.The top prosecutor appears to have targeted a bill that would enhance police investigative rights and another that would see the creation of a special investigative unit to probe corruption by high-ranking officials, including prosecutors.