Top Office Prepares for Moon's Meeting with Rival Party Leaders

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says it will swiftly prepare for a potential meeting between President Moon Jae-in and leaders of the ruling and opposition parties to discuss Seoul’s food aid to Pyongyang.A senior Cheong Wa Dae official told KBS Friday that the leadership of both the ruling and opposition parties shared the view that such talks are needed, adding they will be able to set the date for the meeting soon.The official said the agenda for the prospective meeting is up for negotiation in the process of preparations, suggesting the talks may cover other issues.In a television interview with KBS on Thursday, Moon proposed such talks to discuss humanitarian food aid for the North amid heightened tension following the North’s recent missile launches.Earlier on Friday, main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn proposed that they also discuss a broad range of pending issues, including the controversial parliamentary fast-track designation of electoral reform and several other reform bills.The official said the opposition parties’ voices will be seriously considered when determining agenda items.The top office, however, has reportedly dismissed the LKP’s proposal to limit the meeting’s participants to the president and the leaders of the three parliamentary negotiation groups.