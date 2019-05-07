USFK Proposes Moving CFC Headquarters to Pyeongtaek

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) has reportedly proposed to South Korea that they relocate their Combined Forces Command(CFC) headquarters in central Seoul to Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.A government source in Seoul said on Thursday that the USFK notified Seoul of its position regarding the relocation of the CFC headquarters inside the Yongsan Garrison in Seoul.The source said the U.S. appears to be in favor of moving the CFC headquarters to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek rather than moving it inside a site at the Defense Ministry.The U.S. reportedly made the proposal after USFK Commander Robert Abrams toured the facilities and site at the Defense Ministry in January.The allies have been in talks to decide whether to relocate the CFC headquarters to the Defense Ministry or to Pyeongtaek as the USFK relocated from Yongsan to Camp Humphreys last year.