BTS Now Has 19 Music Videos with More than 100 Million Views

Photo : YONHAP News

The music video for BTS’ ”Intro: Serendipity” has topped 100 million views on YouTube.According to the South Korean boy group’s management agency, Big Hit Entertainment, the video for the song that was part of the band's 2017 album “Love Yourself: Her” surpassed the milestone at around 9 a.m. on Thursday.A solo work by Jimin, the music video was used as a comeback trailer for the band.It's their first comeback trailer with more than 100 million views and the 19th music video with at least 100 million views. The video for “DNA” is leading with more than 700 million views, followed by “Fire” and “Fake Love,” both with over 500 million views.BTS, meanwhile, is scheduled to appear on NBC’s “The Voice,” but no further details have been released.