N. Korea Blasts UN as Unfair Organization over Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea blasted the United Nations as an unfair international organization that allows dominance by a few major countries and vowed to fight against international sanctions.The North Korean Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that resolutions which justify and legitimize coercive requests by certain countries are adopted at the UN and international organizations and that the victim receives unjust sanctions when it resists the offender.The ministry noted in the official statement that the North will never accept international sanctions and will fight against and crush them instead, as they are a grave infringement upon the country's sovereignty and a mockery of international justice.The statement added there is severe injustice and inequality among countries at international organizations, calling for the democratization of the UN and other international organizations in order to realize true international justice that guarantees the sovereignty and equality of all countries.