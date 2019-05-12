Ex-UN Chief Seeks Cooperation on Fine Dust from Parliamentary Leaders

Photo : YONHAP News

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who now spearheads South Korea’s efforts to resolve fine dust issues, has emphasized parliament's role in resolving air pollution issues.The head of the National Council on Climate and Air Quality stressed the need for cooperation on Friday during a visit to the National Assembly where he met with Speaker Moon Hee-sang and main opposition Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn.Ban asked Hwang to exert his leadership so fine dust doesn't become a political issue. Hwang, however, responded by criticizing the government for making the situation worse with its policy to gradually lower the nation's dependence on atomic energy. The conservative party chief then urged the government to pursue a fine dust policy that helps make use of nuclear energy.Hwang also stressed China’s role, saying the country is responsible for up to three-fourths of the fine dust problem in South Korea.In separate talks, Ban thanked Speaker Moon for his efforts to draw cooperation from Beijing on fine dust issues during his recent visit to China.Ban also announced his plans to recruit 500 citizens for a public policy advisory panel and hold a public debate on fine dust issues on KBS early next month.