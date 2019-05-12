Samsung, LG Rolling out 5G Smartphones in US

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean tech giants Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are rolling out their new fifth generation(5G) smartphones in the United States.Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G went on sale Thursday in America while LG's V50 ThinQ will go on sale on May 31st.They will battle it out in the U.S. market where Apple has yet to join the 5G race.According to CNBC news, Verizon, the number one mobile service carrier in the United States, began selling the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G as the first device that supports its new 5G network out of the box.It follows the Motorola Z3, which also runs on Verizon's 5G but only if customers buy an additional 200-dollar accessory that enables it. Given this restriction, CNBC said the Galaxy S10 is the first 5G smartphone going on sale in the U.S.Verizon’s 5G network is currently only available in Chicago and Minneapolis and is expected to be available in 20 cities by the end of the year.Other news outlets also reported that wireless provider Sprint will begin taking preorders for LG's V50 ThinQ from Friday and launch sales on May 31st.Sprint will roll out its 5G network for phones this month in Atlanta, Dallas and Kansas City.