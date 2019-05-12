Probe Committee Concludes Difficult to Recommend Prosecutors to Revisit Actress Suicide

Photo : YONHAP News

A probe committee under the Justice Ministry has concluded that it would be difficult to recommend the prosecution to revisit key suspicions surrounding the 2009 suicide of actress Jang Ja-yeon.The committee revealed the assessment on Monday while acknowledging that the prosecution and police’s probe into Jang’s case was conducted poorly.The committee said the suicide note in which Jang wrote about being a victim of sexual abuse complied with the facts.However, the committee concluded that it was impossible to determine whether a list of dozens of men, including corporate executives, whom Jang was allegedly forced to have sex with against her will actually exists.The announcement comes after the committee reviewed and discussed a report on the late actress that it received from a fact-finding committee of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office last Monday.The fact-finding committee put together the report following 13 months of investigation spurred by suspicions over the case that failed to subside after none of the people suspected of being involved were charged.