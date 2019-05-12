Trump: Kim Wanted to Remove One or Two of Five Nuke Sites during Hanoi Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wanted to remove only one or two of the five nuclear sites in his country during their summit in Hanoi in February.Trump made the remarks on Sunday during an interview with Fox News, while reiterating his reluctance to go to war with Iran and vowing not to allow Tehran to develop nuclear weapons.The president said that when he left Vietnam, he told Chairman Kim that he was not ready for a deal because Kim wanted to get rid of one or two sites. Trump added Kim has five sites and that not getting rid of the other three would have been "no good."It's the first time that Trump has mentioned the number of nuclear facilities in North Korea although he did not elaborate on their details.Trump highlighted that there have not been nuclear and long-range tests amid his administration's diplomatic efforts, saying the North has not conducted any tests over the last two years.