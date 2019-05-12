Moon Thanks UAE Crown Prince for Hostage Release

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in held phone talks with the de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates(UAE) to express his gratitude for the release of a South Korean hostage in Libya.Presidential spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said that President Moon spoke with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the phone for 20 minutes from 9 p.m. on Monday.Ko said the president expressed his gratitude to the UAE government and the crown prince, who doubles as the deputy supreme commander of the country's armed forces, for playing a decisive role in securing the release of the South Korean national.Moon described it as a symbolic case that shows the world how robust the "special, strategic" partnership between the two countries is.In response, the crown prince said he hoped that bilateral ties will develop further.