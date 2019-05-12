USFK Commander Stresses Importance of S. Korea-US Alliance

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of US Forces Korea has emphasized the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.During a meeting on Tuesday at Seoul’s top office between President Moon Jae-in and top commanding officers of the South Korean and U.S. militaries, USFK Commander General Robert Abrams said the two countries can become stronger together and will try to resolve challenges through their alliance.He also thanked President Moon for his support and leadership on important issues, noting that the South Korean military is making a historic level of investment and accordingly contributing to strengthening the alliance’s overall capacity.Also appreciating the South Korean president’s promise to continuously support joint military exercises with the U.S., Abrams said the alliance is maintaining a proper level of readiness and exercising credible deterrence.