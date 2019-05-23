US Reaffirms Continued Sanctions against N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has reaffirmed that the UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea will remain in place, stressing the thorough enforcement of the sanctions by UN member nations.A spokesperson at the State Department presented the position to Yonhap on Tuesday when asked to comment about North Korean Ambassador to the UN Kim Song's criticism of the U.S. seizure of a North Korean cargo ship.The spokesperson said he believes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will fulfill his commitment to dismantle the North's nuclear program, adding Washington remains open to diplomatic negotiations with Pyongyang.However, the official reaffirmed the international sanctions will remain in place, and that they should be implemented by all the UN member nations.Meanwhile, the U.S. Justice Department declined to comment on the matter in response to Yonhap's written inquiry.