DP Files Complaint Against LKP Lawmaker Over Phone Call Leak

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has filed a complaint with the prosecution against main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Rep. Khang Hyo-shang for leaking details of a recent phone conversation between the leaders of South Korea and the United States.The DP filed the complaint at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Friday, accusing Khang of disclosing diplomatic secrets.Earlier in the day, DP floor leader Lee In-young said his party would take necessary action regarding the controversy.When asked about LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won labeling the leak as "public interest whistleblowing," Lee said a legal review will determine its nature.Na accused the Moon Jae-in administration of putting the blame on the foreign ministry official who provided the details to Khang after Seoul's diplomatic and public "deception" was "exposed."Following Na's remarks, the DP lambasted the LKP, saying no state leader would be willing to trust the South Korean president or parliament if details of their entire conversation are publicized through an opposition lawmaker.