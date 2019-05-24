Court Rejects Arrest Warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO

Photo : KBS News

A Seoul court on Saturday rejected an arrest warrant for the head of Samsung BioLogics who is suspected of ordering the destruction of evidence related to an accounting scandal.A senior judge at the Seoul Central District Court said "there is room for dispute" over what role CEO Kim Tae-han played in destroying evidence of the company's alleged window-dressing accounting fraud in 2015.The judge said that considering his state of residence and family relations, it's difficult to acknowledge the need and justification for his arrest at the present moment.The court, however, approved arrest warrants for two Samsung Electronics vice presidents surnamed Kim and Park who are accused of similar charges.The court cited the risk that they may destroy evidence.The CEO and others are charged with ordering Samsung BioLogics and its subsidiary Samsung Bioepis in May last year to remove related documents ahead of a prosecution probe into BioLogics' alleged accounting fraud.