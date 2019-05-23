S. Korean IT Firms Have No Plans to Abandon Business with Huawei

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s top information technology firms are said to have concluded that ceasing business with Huawei is not realistically possible.According to industry sources on Tuesday, a senior Huawei executive recently visited Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and LG Display in South Korea to express concerns over Washington’s efforts to constrict Huawei’s international business due to what it says are national security concerns.The South Korean business partners reportedly told the executive that they have no plans to pull back from their relationship with the telecom giant.Such a decision was apparently arrived at due to concerns that disrupting business with Huawei could snowball into a bigger dispute similar to the one that resulted from Seoul’s decision to deploy a U.S. missile defense system in 2016.Currently, parts and components supplied by those firms as well as Samsung Display and LG Innotek are used by Huawei in various capacities.