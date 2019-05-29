Moon Arrives in Finland for State Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in arrived in Helsinki on Sunday for a three-day state visit to Finland on the first leg of a week-long tour of Northern Europe.Moon is scheduled to hold summit talks with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Monday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties, and will request Finland's support for Seoul's efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.The two leaders also plan to discuss substantive cooperation and exchanges in connection with the fourth industrial revolution, such as 5G networks and artificial intelligence.Moon is then scheduled to meet with the speaker of the Finnish parliament Paula Risikko and visit the city of Espoo just west of Helsinki, home to the largest innovation hub in Northern Europe.He will then attend a state banquet hosted by the Finnish president and his wife.On Tuesday, the president will hold talks with Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne and attend a South Korea-Finland startup event before continuing on to Oslo.