Japanese Research Center Estimates N. Korea Holds Up to 30 Nuclear Warheads

Photo : KBS News

A Japanese research center has assessed that there are currently 13-thousand-880 nuclear warheads in the world and around 20 to 30 of them are held by North Korea.Japan’s NHK said the Research Center for Nuclear Weapons Abolition at Nagasaki University based its findings on data collected from governments, think tanks and experts worldwide.In terms of North Korea, the research center said it believes Pyongyang has ten more nuclear warheads this year compared to last year.It also presumed Russia to have six-thousand-500 warheads and the United States six-thousand-185, together possessing more than 90 percent of the global total.The research center announces every year the estimated amount of nuclear warheads in the world. This year’s figure is down by 570 compared to last year.