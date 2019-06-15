Moon Stresses Sweden's Role in Building Peace on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Sweden is a trusted adviser and friend of South Korea in the process of peace-building on the Korean Peninsula.Moon made the remark at a state dinner hosted by Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf in Stockholm on Friday.He stressed the role Sweden has played in creating opportunities for governments and experts to meet and communicate since the 2000 inter-Korean summit to the historic U.S.-North Korea summits this and last year.The president hoped the Swedish people and its government will continue to play an important role in achieving complete peace on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.Prior to the dinner, President Moon gave a speech at the Swedish Parliament and attended a business summit with the Swedish king and Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.Moon and Lofven are to hold their own bilateral summit before the South Korean president returns home on Sunday.