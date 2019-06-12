Moon Attends 5G Showcase in Sweden with King Gustaf

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in attended an event showcasing fifth-generation(5G) technology in Sweden during his state visit alongside the Swedish monarch King Carl XVI Gustaf.The event was held at Kista Science City, an innovation cluster in Stockholm established by the city and Swedish telecom company Ericsson.During the event, President Moon and King Gustaf agreed to step up cooperation to facilitate 5G and 5G-based convergent services.The leaders also viewed various content over a 5G network, including concert footage of Korean boy band BTS from a recent show in Europe.A number of industry heavyweights from Korea's gaming sector were also present during the 5G showcase, and helped facilitate a friendly Korea-Sweden e-sports match featuring the mobile strategy game "Summoners War."Afterwards, Moon took to the stage and said e-sports are advancing at a faster speed with the launch of 5G and expressed hope for expanded bilateral cooperation in innovative high-tech areas.