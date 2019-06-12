Kang, Pompeo Promise Collaboration Amid Heightened Oil Route Tension

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said Minister Kang Kyung-wha spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by phone on Sunday night while Kang was in Russia on official state business. While discussing issues related to the planned Seoul-Washington summit later this month, they also agreed on the need for close consultation regarding recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, and pledged frequent communication regarding the matter.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: Fox News Sunday (JUNE 16, 2019)]Washington is reaching out to foreign counterparts to deal with Iran amid the recent instability in the transit route for oil shipments from the Middle East to Asia.Speaking to "Fox News Sunday," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo placed his emphasis on diplomatic collaboration, reiterating Iran was responsible for the recent attacks on two tankers near the Strait of Hormuz.[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo]"We're going to guarantee freedom of navigation throughout the strait. This is an international challenge. This is important to the entire globe. The United States is going to make sure that we do take all the actions necessary, diplomatic and otherwise, that achieve that outcome."Later that Sunday, Pompeo spoke to South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha over the phone during her visit to Russia. Seoul officials said Monday that during the 15-minute telephone talks, the two sides agreed on the need for close consultation regarding the Gulf of Oman attacks and various other issues, promising frequent communication.Asked about the possibility of a U.S. military response, Pompeo told Fox News that it's China and China's neighbors facing a significant threat to their energy supplies due to the instability near the Strait of Hormuz.During an interview with CBS's “Face the Nation,” Pompeo said South Korea and Japan are much dependent on the fossil fuel from the Middle East, noting that the U.S. will build out a set of countries that have vested interest in keeping the strait open.[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (JUNE 16, 2019/CBS Face the Nation)]"We are confident that we can take a set of actions that can restore deterrence, which is our mission."(HOST: "You say a full range of options. Does that include a military response?")"Of course, of course. The president will consider everything we need to do to make sure -- go back to what the president said -- we don't want Iran to get a nuclear weapon... "Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have risen drastically since last month as Washington decided to be more thorough on enforcing sanctions on Iran to restrict its oil revenue.The Strait of Hormuz is a key shipping lane through which around a third of the world’s petrochemical shipments pass. Around 80 percent of South Korea's oil imports come from the Middle East and about 73 percent of that comes through the strait.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.