S. Korea, China to Have 1st Joint Economic Committee Meeting Since Last Year

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and China will hold a joint economic committee meeting this week.According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, delegations led by Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho and Chinese Assistant Minister of Commerce Li Chenggang will sit down in Seoul on Wednesday to check on bilateral economic cooperation and discuss measures to further economic ties.During the 23rd joint committee meeting, Seoul will likely emphasize the need to jointly cope with fine dust issues in South Korea.Seoul may also ask for the lifting of economic sanctions Beijing took in retaliation following the deployment of the U.S. antimissile system, THAAD, including the ban on group tours to South Korea.The Chinese side may bring up the issue of Washington’s moves to seek assistance from its allies, including South Korea, over its sanctions on Chinese tech giant Huawei.The South Korean ministry expects the meeting will contribute to expanding exchange and cooperation between the two countries amid growing uncertainty surrounding the global economy.The last joint economic committee meeting was held in Beijing in April of last year.