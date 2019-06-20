Chinese Foreign Ministry Assesses Xi-Kim Summit as Success

Photo : YONHAP News

Beijing has assessed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to North Korea as friendly and successful.Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang relayed the Chinese government’s stance in a regular media briefing on Friday.The spokesman said during his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Xi proposed measures to further develop bilateral ties, including strengthening strategic communication and deepening cooperation on working-level areas.Xi also reportedly proposed the strengthening of exchanges for economic development.During their summit talks in Pyongyang on Thursday, Xi told Kim that China is willing to help resolve North Korea’s "reasonable" security and development concerns.Spokesman Lu noted that China and North Korea have long developed an alliance based on mutual respect and support, helping each other with socialist construction and development.