Sales of Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G Top 1 Mln in S. Korea

Photo : KBS News

Samsung Electronics has sold more than one million units of the 5G-enabled version of its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S10, in South Korea.According to the industry on Sunday, Samsung’s sales of the Galaxy S10 5G exceeded one million this weekend, about 80 days after its launch on April 5th.Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker, reportedly sold an average of some 15-thousand Galaxy S10 5G phones per day.The 5G version accounted for about 20 percent of the Galaxy S10 models when it hit the market in late April, but the figure went up to around 80 percent this month.An insider of the telecom industry said that telecom operators have engaged in fierce competition to attract more subscribers to their 5G network services with big subsidies.