Report: Trump May Meet N. Korean Leader at DMZ

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. media outlet has reported that U.S. President Donald Trump may visit the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) dividing the two Koreas and meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his visit to South Korea later this week.Trump is set to make a two-day visit to South Korea after attending the G20 summit in Osaka Friday and Saturday.The Washington Post on Sunday quoted experts as saying that the U.S. may go as far as arranging a meeting between Trump and Kim at the DMZ during the U.S. president’s Seoul trip.Japan's Asahi Shimbun quoted officials from South Korea and the U.S. as saying that the two sides are in the final stages of coordinating a Trump visit to the DMZ.During his last visit to South Korea in November 2017, at a time of heightened tensions on the peninsula, the U.S. leader’s DMZ trip was canceled due to inclement weather.There has been no comment regarding the rumored DMZ trip or summit with Kim from Washington, Seoul or Pyongyang.